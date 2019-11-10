'Kartarpur corridor best example of harmony'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad Sunday said that Kartarpur corridor was the 'passage of peace' and the best example of harmony.

In a press statement, he said that opening of the corridor and setting up Baba Guru Nanak University were the exemplary gifts by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said that Sikhs across the world were very happy on opening of the Kartarpur corridor.

The Chairman thanked the media for best coverage of the event, adding that it helped to highlight Pakistan's religious spirit message of goodwill gesture for minorities.

He said the whole team of ETPB had worked day and night that was the reason that Sikh yatress who had arrived from all over the world appreciated the beauty of Kartarpur Sahib Complex.

He said the ETPB was efficiently handling the matters related to Gurdawaras in the country.

He further said, "Ceremonies related to the Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birthday would be held tomorrow."