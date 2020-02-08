UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor Fortified Pak Soft Image: PIBC Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

Opening of the Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan to facilitate the Indian Sikh community has strengthened the soft image of the country among the comity of nations

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Opening of the Kartarpur Corridor by Pakistan to facilitate the Indian Sikh community has strengthened the soft image of the country among the comity of nations.

These views were expressed by Noor Muhammad Kasuri, chairman of Pak-India Business Council (PIBC) while talking to APP on Saturday.

He said that such steps would not only help promote tourism but also bring more revenue to the country.

To a question, he said that facilitating minorities in the country showed the state's sincerity and care towards religious and other minority communities.

He said that the Indian Sikh community also wanted to do business with Pakistan and urged both countries to resolve the regional issues to improve the trade environment, especially the issue of Kashmir should be resolved at the earliest for permanent peace in the region.

