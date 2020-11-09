UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor Opening, A Manifestation Of Commitment To Interfaith Harmony: FM

Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:25 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that historic opening of Kartarpur Corridor on this day (November 9, 2019) was a manifestation of Pakistan's commitment to interfaith harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that historic opening of Kartarpur Corridor on this day (November 9, 2019) was a manifestation of Pakistan's commitment to interfaith harmony.

In a tweet on the first anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor opening, the foreign minister posted "Today, on the 1st anniv (anniversary) of historic opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, we reflect on the Peace Corridor as a manifestation of Pakistan's commitment to interfaith harmony & religious unity." "Inaugurated on eve of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, it is indeed a corridor of Hope," he further added.

Qureshi also posted pictures of the historic event with his tweet.

