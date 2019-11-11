Kartarpur Corridor opening a step towards regional peace: President

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said durable peace in the region was an objective of Pakistan and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a step towards that

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said durable peace in the region was an objective of Pakistan and the opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a step towards that.

Addressing the Sikh yatrees here at the Governor's House, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to have peaceful relations with the neighbours and that was why he sent a message of peace and love across the border .soon after taking oath of his office.

President Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the Hi-Tea arranged by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar for the Sikh delegates, who were in Pakistan to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor. Over 2000 Sikh yatrees from India and other parts of the world attended the Hi-Tea.

Welcoming the Sikh delegates to Pakistan, President Alvi said Sikhism was a religion of peace. The opening of Kartarpur Corridor was a major initiative for regional peace as it would unite the people across the border.

The Sikhs, who were a hardworking community, were faithful brothers for the Pakistanis, he added.

Pakistan, he said, was a citadel of peace and would continue its efforts for world peace.

The president said he had visited India to see the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest pilgrimage site for the Sikhs, which was built in 1589.

First Lady Mrs Samina Arif Alvi also attended the ceremony and welcomed the female yatrees.

President Arif Alvi also gave away shields to the Sikh yatrees, along with the parliamentarians and government functionaries who had worked day and night for the construction of Kartarpur Corridor.

He also distributed shields among the local administration of Nanakana Sahib for renovating the city in connection with the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Later, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar presented a memento to President Arif Alvi. The Sikh delegates also presented gifts to the president and Punjab governor on the occasion.