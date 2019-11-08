Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony arrangements completed

(@imziishan)

All arrangements for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor have been completed and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it on Saturday (Nov 9)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :All arrangements for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor have been completed and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it on Saturday (Nov 9).

This was stated by Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Dr Amir Ahmad in a statement on Friday.

Federal Ministers, prominent international personalities and thousands of Sikh yatrees would participate in the ceremony.

Thousands of Sikh yatrees have already reached at Kartarpur from all over the world to participate in the ceremony. The government has made special arrangements for their security and comfort on the directions of the Prime Minister, he added.