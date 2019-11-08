UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Corridor Opening Ceremony Arrangements Completed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:03 PM

Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony arrangements completed

All arrangements for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor have been completed and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it on Saturday (Nov 9)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :All arrangements for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur corridor have been completed and Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate it on Saturday (Nov 9).

This was stated by Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Dr Amir Ahmad in a statement on Friday.

Federal Ministers, prominent international personalities and thousands of Sikh yatrees would participate in the ceremony.

Thousands of Sikh yatrees have already reached at Kartarpur from all over the world to participate in the ceremony. The government has made special arrangements for their security and comfort on the directions of the Prime Minister, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World All From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Local administration launches crackdown against fl ..

1 minute ago

Korean coach Han Sangsu arrives to train athletes

4 minutes ago

Tanzania's opposition to boycott elections over 'c ..

1 minute ago

Iran Air Forces Down Drone in Country's South-West ..

2 minutes ago

Deal of any political party's head will be bad luc ..

43 minutes ago

Pakistani leadership congratulates UAE President o ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.