Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan had taken the step to open the Kartarpur Corridor to meet the long-standing request of Nanak Naam Levas and especially the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India

Briefing the diplomatic corps regarding Pakistan's initiative of opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate it on November 9, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The heads and representatives of Islamabad-based diplomatic missions attended the briefing in a large number.

Highlighting the historic initiative taken by the prime minister to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the Foreign Secretary said opening of the Corridor was in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan's policy of promoting inter-faith harmony, and the Quaid-e-Azam's vision of a peaceful neighbourhood. He underscored that Pakistan would permit 5,000 Indian pilgrims of all faiths without visa, per day, seven days a week, throughout the year, with the provision for additional numbers on special occasions, subject to capacity.

As a part of series of activities to celebrate the 550thbirth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, he said, the Government of Pakistan was issuing a special coin and a commemorative stamp.

Moreover, the prime minister had laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib.

The Foreign Secretary stated that besides the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, pilgrims from India would be coming through Wagah border as well. Similarly, thousands of pilgrims from across the world, especially from countries with large Sikh community, were coming to Pakistan. He underlined that the first phase of the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor project and renovation of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which had now become the world's largest Sikh Gurdwara, had been completed in record time.

While appreciating the interest of the diplomatic corps to attend the inauguration ceremony on November 9, the Foreign Secretary informed them about the arrangements made for their facilitation.

The members of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad had also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 28, 2018.

Appreciating Pakistan's historic initiative to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and completion of the huge project in record time, the diplomats congratulated Pakistan and thanked for the arrangements being made for their facilitation.