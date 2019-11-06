UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Corridor Opening To Meet Sikh Community's Long-standing Request: Foreign Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 10:33 PM

Kartarpur Corridor opening to meet Sikh community's long-standing request: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan had taken the step to open the Kartarpur Corridor to meet the long-standing request of Nanak Naam Levas and especially the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday underscored that Pakistan had taken the step to open the Kartarpur Corridor to meet the long-standing request of Nanak Naam Levas and especially the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India.

Briefing the diplomatic corps regarding Pakistan's initiative of opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate it on November 9, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The heads and representatives of Islamabad-based diplomatic missions attended the briefing in a large number.

Highlighting the historic initiative taken by the prime minister to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the Foreign Secretary said opening of the Corridor was in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan's policy of promoting inter-faith harmony, and the Quaid-e-Azam's vision of a peaceful neighbourhood. He underscored that Pakistan would permit 5,000 Indian pilgrims of all faiths without visa, per day, seven days a week, throughout the year, with the provision for additional numbers on special occasions, subject to capacity.

As a part of series of activities to celebrate the 550thbirth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, he said, the Government of Pakistan was issuing a special coin and a commemorative stamp.

Moreover, the prime minister had laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib.

The Foreign Secretary stated that besides the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, pilgrims from India would be coming through Wagah border as well. Similarly, thousands of pilgrims from across the world, especially from countries with large Sikh community, were coming to Pakistan. He underlined that the first phase of the construction of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor project and renovation of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which had now become the world's largest Sikh Gurdwara, had been completed in record time.

While appreciating the interest of the diplomatic corps to attend the inauguration ceremony on November 9, the Foreign Secretary informed them about the arrangements made for their facilitation.

The members of the diplomatic corps in Islamabad had also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 28, 2018.

Appreciating Pakistan's historic initiative to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and completion of the huge project in record time, the diplomats congratulated Pakistan and thanked for the arrangements being made for their facilitation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Foreign Office Nankana Sahib Wagah November Visa Border 2018 All From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki presides over meeting r ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Views Open Skies Treaty as European Securit ..

2 minutes ago

ZiaUllah longove instructs PDMA's officials for al ..

2 minutes ago

Project to increase per acre yield of wheat begins ..

3 minutes ago

Female student kidnapper awarded life sentence

22 minutes ago

US House Committee to Hold First Open Hearings in ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.