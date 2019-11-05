UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor Opening To Promote Religious Tourism: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

Kartarpur Corridor opening to promote religious tourism: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said opening of the Kartarpur Corridor would help promote religious tourism, besides improving regional connectivity.

Speaking at a song launching ceremony in connection with the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, she said it would help bring minorities closer and promote interfaith harmony.

She said the government was keen to provide the minorities all the basic rights to lead their lives in accordance with their beliefs and practicing their religious rituals in an ideal environment, and the song reflected that thinking of the nation.

The corridor being opened on November 9, she said, would facilitate the Sikh community to visit the birthplace of the founder of their religion Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

She said the corridor was a dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which had become a reality in less than a year. It also reflected the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had announced full freedom to the minorities.

The government and the entire nation welcomed the Sikhs pilgrims to Pakistan with open arms, she added.

The song has been released by the Directorate of Electronic and Media Publications (DEMP), an attached department of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

