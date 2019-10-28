UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor Seed For Interfaith Harmony: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:10 PM

Kartarpur corridor seed for interfaith harmony: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Kartarpur corridor was planting of a seed for interfaith harmony and it would turn into a shady tree for promoting harmony and tolerance among people of different religions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said Kartarpur corridor was planting of a seed for interfaith harmony and it would turn into a shady tree for promoting harmony and tolerance among people of different religions.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said today Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone of Guru Nanak University in Nankana Sahib.

Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled another promise made with the Sikh community, she added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

