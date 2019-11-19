Kartarpur Corridor shining example of interfaith harmony: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Kartarpur Corridor was a shining example of interfaith harmony in Pakistan, which was welcoming the visitors from across the world to the Sikhs religious site

During a meeting with prominent South Indian actor Poonam Kaur here, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan had sown the seeds of love in the shape of corridor.

"We welcome with open arms the guests from all over the world. We highly respect the religious sentiments of the Sikh community."Dr Firdous said Baba Guru Nanak had taught the lesson of humanity and tolerance. All minorities in Pakistan enjoyed religious freedom as the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed protection to their rights, she added.