Kartarpur Corridor, Signing Border Agreement With India For Sikh Community To Promote Religious Tourism: FO

Thu 24th October 2019

Kartarpur corridor, signing border agreement with India for Sikh community to promote religious tourism: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Spokesperson of Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal on Thursday said that present government's decision to open Kartarpur Corridor and signing border agreement with India for Sikh community, would open vast opportunities for religious tourism.

The Sikh community from Europe, India and other countries could enjoy visiting their religious places in Pakistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel program.

We are following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon (PBUH), regarding provision of facilities to minorities, he stated.

In reply to a question about permitting Sikh Community to visit other religious places in Pakistan, he said that dynamic policies would always have widen space for improvement.

In future, he said we will see the prospects in that regard. This was the first step towards promoting religious tourism and with the passage of time, the better ways would be adopted to facilitate the Sikh pilgrims here, Spokesperson added.

