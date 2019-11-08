UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Corridor Step Forward To Resolve Kashmir Issue: Minister For Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 12:05 PM

Kartarpur corridor step forward to resolve Kashmir issue: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday while mocking the opposition said ignorant politicians could not understand the positive impact of the "Kartarpur Corridor" at Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday while mocking the opposition said ignorant politicians could not understand the positive impact of the "Kartarpur Corridor" at Kashmir issue.

Talking to a private news channel he emphasized that opening a visa free gateway for Sikh yatrees and Nanak saab's naamlevas would introduce the real peace-loving face of the country to the world.

"The immature opposition leaders should realize that the nation could not be fooled anymore over their false accusations and self-created issues against the government," he said.

Imran Khan has become single leader of the subcontinent who has been loved by the public of our conventional rival state as he presented the most valuable and memorable gift to Sikh people at auspicious occasion of 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak, he mentioned.

Related Topics

World Rashid Visa Government Opposition Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan is hosted the International Conferenc ..

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif agrees to go to London for medical tr ..

8 minutes ago

New Zealand v England 4th T20 scoreboard

4 minutes ago

New START Treaty Extension Only Way to Avoid Furth ..

17 minutes ago

Scandal-hit opera star Domingo withdraws from Toky ..

23 minutes ago

Six members of family sustain burn injures

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.