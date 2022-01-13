Kartarpur Corridor symbol of love, devotion: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Kartarpur Corridor has reunited two brothers who were now 75 years old

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that Kartarpur Corridor has reunited two brothers who were now 75 years old.

In a tweet, he said when Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Kartarpur Corridor, he called it Corridor of peace and today this corridor on this bitter border had proved a symbol of peace, security, love and devotion.