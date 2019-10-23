UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor To Be Gift For Sikhs: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 07:10 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Wednesday that hopefully Kartarpur Corridor would be a great gift for Sikh community on the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji

In a statement, he said the corridor was expected to be opened to public on November 9 and it was a strong foundation laid down by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that corridor's opening would be a great part of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary's celebrations.

The minister said the construction work on Kartarpur project had entered into its final stage.

He said that such steps would encourage the voice of reason and tranquility on both sides of the border.

