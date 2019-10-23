Kartarpur corridor to be opened as per schedule: Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said the government would open Kartarpur Corridor as per schedule despite delaying tactics by the Indian government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday said the government would open Kartarpur Corridor as per schedule despite delaying tactics by the Indian

Talking to Provincial ministers Syed Sumsan Ali Bukhari and Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq here at the Governor's House, he said the government was committed to open Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 by all means to facilitate Sikh yatrees.

The governor said Indian government's false claims of peace in the Occupied Valley were badly exposed as it did not allow foreign investors or human rights organizations to visit Kashmir, adding Pakistanis stand shoulder by shoulder with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for freedom.

He said, Pakistan had exposed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir at every forum, adding that India could not suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiri people.

Sarwar said that Pak Army had given a befitting response to Indian ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC), adding the army had also exposed the nefarious designs of India by conducting visit of ambassadors of various countries at the LoC.

He said the PTI government had firm belief in the opposition's constitutional and democratic rights of peaceful protest, adding the government had allowed the opposition for a peaceful protest as it did not want any conflict in the country.

The governor expressed the hope that opposition parties would stage a peaceful protest demonstration and would not take law into hand after being allowed to take out Azadi March.

Sarwar said the PTI government was successfully pursuing its welfare-oriented policies for the progress and prosperity of the country.