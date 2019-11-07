UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor To Change The Course Of History: Sheikh Rasheed

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:08 PM

Kartarpur Corridor to change the course of history: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the Kartarpur Corridor would change the course of history of the entire region

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the Kartarpur Corridor would change the course of history of the entire region.In his talk to the media, the minister called it "a historic achievement" of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa that foreign affairs of the state have improved significantly.He further stated that some "intellectually impaired" persons could not comprehend the benefit the Kartarpur Corridor would unfold for the Kashmir cause."Those, who are associating 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak with Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary, are intellectually impaired," he said, adding that only mourning could be done on the thinking capacity of those people.

Sheikh said that these people could not foresee the impact the Kartarpur Corridor has placed on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position.He questioned: "Whom are these people benefitting by making courts controversial? miscreants will eventually fall into their own trap."The minister mentioned that the people of Kashmir would succeed in their struggle for the right to self determination.

