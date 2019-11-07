UrduPoint.com
Kartarpur Corridor To Promote Soft Image Of Pakistan: Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:12 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Thursday said Kartarpur corridor would promote the soft image of the Pakistan across the globe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry on Thursday said Kartarpur corridor would promote the soft image of the Pakistan across the globe.

Talking to media persons, the minister said Pakistanis are rising nation and would be more prosperous in future.

He said the incumbent government has sleeted a way of development and prosperity and taking concrete steps for development of the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif is the only patient who have been shifted in home in critical condition as patients who are in critical condition remain admitted in hospital.

