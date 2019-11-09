Kartarpur Corridor way towards to peace, religious harmony: Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Kartarpur Corridor initiative was a way towards peace and religious harmony

He termed the project a historic step by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said it was a gift by Pakistan for the Sikh community all-over the world, said a statement issued here.

The Chief Minister said that Kartarpur Corridor project has been completed in a record time period. "We welcome the Sikh community at the inaugural ceremony of the historic Kartarpur Corridor," he said adding that islam and the country's Constitution guaranteed complete protection to the rights of minorities.