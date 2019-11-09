UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Corridor Way Towards To Peace, Religious Harmony: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 07:40 PM

Kartarpur Corridor way towards to peace, religious harmony: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Kartarpur Corridor initiative was a way towards peace and religious harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Kartarpur Corridor initiative was a way towards peace and religious harmony.

He termed the project a historic step by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and said it was a gift by Pakistan for the Sikh community all-over the world, said a statement issued here.

The Chief Minister said that Kartarpur Corridor project has been completed in a record time period. "We welcome the Sikh community at the inaugural ceremony of the historic Kartarpur Corridor," he said adding that islam and the country's Constitution guaranteed complete protection to the rights of minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab Government Usman Buzdar Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Death of Prof Sajjad Husain condoled

2 minutes ago

Iqbal Day observed in Hazara

2 minutes ago

Man appointed in BPS-1 reaches grade-18

2 minutes ago

Governor Punjab visits Iqbal's mausoleum

12 minutes ago

Patients feel relief after end of strike in hospit ..

12 minutes ago

800 liter diesel recovered, 48 suspects arrested i ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.