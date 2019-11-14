UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kartarpur Corridor's Opening In Line With Islamic Principles, Quaid's Vision: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:21 PM

Kartarpur Corridor's opening in line with Islamic principles, Quaid's vision: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said opening of Kartarpur Corridor was in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan's policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam of a peaceful neighborhood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said opening of Kartarpur Corridor was in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan's policy of promoting inter-faith harmony and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam of a peaceful neighborhood.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with DS Jaspal, a writer and former civil servant who has authored a book 'Tryst with Trees' documenting historical Gurdawaras named after trees.

Many of these Gurdwaras are located in Pakistan and are named after indigenous trees.

Jaspal is visiting Pakistan in connection with 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Prime Minister said the historic initiative to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was to meet the long-standing request of 'Nanak Naam Levaas' and especially the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India.

DS Jaspal thanked the Prime Minister for the historic Kartarpur initiativeand the warm hospitality, extended by Pakistan to all the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World All From Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah Gul condemns Israel's bombing on Gaza

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 offi ..

12 minutes ago

Second Ebola vaccine introduced in DR Congo

2 seconds ago

Chairman HSATI terms SITE main hurdle in Hyderaba ..

3 seconds ago

Turkey, Russia complete 6th joint patrols in N.Syr ..

5 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.