Kartarpur great goodwill gesture by Pakistan: Ramaish Arora

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) : Sialkot International Aiport's Goodwill Ambassador Sadar Ramiash Singh Arora has termed the Kartarpur Corrdior project a big goodwill gesture for India by Pakistan

Talking to the media here on Friday, he said that the Sikh community was promoting a true image of Pakistan in the world.

He said that minorities, including Sikhs, were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

Sardar Ramaish Arora said that the international standard aviation facilities would be provided to all Sikhs at Sialkot international airport.

Vice Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, SIAL CEO Maj-Gen (retd) Muhammad Abid Aziz, Chairman SIAL business Development Committee Mian Naeem Javaid, Sialkot Airport's Manager Public Relations Abdul Shakur Mirza, Chairman Air Sial airline, Sialkot exporters and leading people from travel trade were also present.