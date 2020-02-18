Kartarpur is Corridor of hope: UN Chief

(@fidahassanain)

United Nations Organizations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says he is feeling honor to have a visit of Kartarpur Corridor which is connecting Sikh community in both sides of Pakistan and India.

KARTARPUR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 18th, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid a visit to Kartarpur Corridor and practically observed Pakistan’s efforts for peace and inter-faith harmony.

According to Radio Pakistan, Antonio Guterres who is on four-day official visit to Pakistan also received briefing about facilities being provided to the Sikh community by the Pakistani government. He was told that Kartarpur Corridor was built to provide easy access to Sikh community across the border.

“It is, of course, practical example of Pakistan’s desire for peace and inter-faith harmony. He appreciated Pakistan’s government for opening of Corridor, saying that it would promote tolerance and inter-faith harmony among the citizens. He will also visit Lahore Fort, Royal Mosque known as Badshahi masjid. The Punjab government will host a dinner in his honor at Lahore Fort.

Earlier he also visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and addressed the students of the varsity. The students had important role in the modern country now, he added. He went on to say that modern society is now based upon technology and it was quite important for the students that they should be at par with the latest trends. He also emphasized over change of curriculum.

“Environmental threats are there and we have to decision to deal with these challenges,” said the UN Secretary General.

Earlier, the UN Chief called on Prime Minister, Army Chief and President and attended a conference on Afghan refugees in Islamabad. In his meeting with the PM, Mr. Antonio was apprised about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

The UN Secretary General said that UN’s resolutions on Occupied Kashmir should be implemented in letter and spirit.