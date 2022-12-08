Kartarpur Management Unit CEO additional charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal government, while accepting the recommendations of the Evacuee Trust Property board chairman, has given the additional charge of Kartarpur Management Unit CEO to Sanaullah Khan, a grade-19 Additional Secretary (Admin) of the Board.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the notification of his appointment had been issued by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs. He has been appointed for a period of three months.