Kartarpur Opening Message Of Love For Sikh Community: ETPB Chief

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Kartarpur opening message of love for Sikh community: ETPB chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad has said that the opening of Kartarpur Corridor by the Federal government is a message of love and harmony for the Sikh community.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, all arrangements including security had been completed.

He said that Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Sikh community from across the world had thanked the federal government and the ETPB chairman over the opening of the Corridor.

Dr Amer said great steps were being taken for welfare of the Sikh community and renovation of Gurdwaras.

More Stories From Pakistan

