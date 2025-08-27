Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pictures and videos of Kartarpur and other areas after being hit by flood go viral on social media

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2025) The entire Kartarpur area in Narowal district has been submerged after floodwaters entered houses and agricultural fields.

The huge level of water can be seen at Kartarpur. The videos and footages of the submerged Kartarpur have gone viral on the social media.

The floods have disrupted the normal life in the region.

Rising water levels in Punjab’s rivers have triggered a worsening flood situation across several districts, submerging large areas and damaging crops.

Meanwhile, evacuation of residents from riverbank settlements is underway as the administration has issued a red alert, warning people to stay away from riverbanks to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the reports, in Nankana Sahib district, the water level in the Ravi River at Head Balloki is continuously rising, resulting in flooding of multiple villages and causing significant losses to standing crops.

The rescue officials and teams are high alert to assist the families during the difficult times. They are helping them to move to the safer locations, and efforts are being made to minimize the damage. The livestock and farms are being rescued from the maximum damage amid floods.

The situation is being closely monitored as water inflows in Punjab’s major rivers continue to increase.