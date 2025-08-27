Kartarpur Submerged As Floodwaters Hit Punjab’s Narowal District
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 27, 2025 | 03:13 PM
Pictures and videos of Kartarpur and other areas after being hit by flood go viral on social media
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2025) The entire Kartarpur area in Narowal district has been submerged after floodwaters entered houses and agricultural fields.
The huge level of water can be seen at Kartarpur. The videos and footages of the submerged Kartarpur have gone viral on the social media.
The floods have disrupted the normal life in the region.
Rising water levels in Punjab’s rivers have triggered a worsening flood situation across several districts, submerging large areas and damaging crops.
Meanwhile, evacuation of residents from riverbank settlements is underway as the administration has issued a red alert, warning people to stay away from riverbanks to avoid any untoward incident.
According to the reports, in Nankana Sahib district, the water level in the Ravi River at Head Balloki is continuously rising, resulting in flooding of multiple villages and causing significant losses to standing crops.
The rescue officials and teams are high alert to assist the families during the difficult times. They are helping them to move to the safer locations, and efforts are being made to minimize the damage. The livestock and farms are being rescued from the maximum damage amid floods.
The situation is being closely monitored as water inflows in Punjab’s major rivers continue to increase.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2025
PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Kartarpur submerged as floodwaters hit Punjab’s Narowal district
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Brilliant Student Secures Excellent Marks In Sahiwal Board
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
PTI seeks FIR against Punjab CM Maryam for denying Imran Khan family visit
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium
Herbiotics Magnesium Glycinate: The Most Absorbable Form of Magnesium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kite making unit destroyed10 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held10 minutes ago
-
Ali Gohar Baloch urges PTI to pursue 'Unconditional Dialogue' for political stability10 minutes ago
-
Islamabad residents fearful of stray dog menace10 minutes ago
-
Hope floats: KP’s flood survivors rebuilding against odds10 minutes ago
-
Property taxpayers urged to avail government's 5pc rebate offer till Sept 3011 minutes ago
-
DC, DPO Dera visit rain-hit areas, monitor relief efforts11 minutes ago
-
Empowering women through E-Commerce: a new era of financial independence11 minutes ago
-
Pak wins two gold medals in international Combat Ju-Jutsu Championship USA19 minutes ago
-
8 killed, 47 injured as storm wreaks havoc in Dera Ismail Khan29 minutes ago
-
State Minister Kayani mourns passing of senior journalist’s father-in-law29 minutes ago
-
PM vows to resolve flood related issues with national coordination21 hours ago