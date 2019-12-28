UrduPoint.com
Kashana Case: Former Punjab Minister Ajmal Cheema Gets Clean Chit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 05:14 PM

Former provincial minister of social welfare and baitul maal Punjab Ajmal Cheema was given a clean chit in the Kashana shelter home case on Saturday by the Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th December, 2019) Former provincial minister of social welfare and baitul maal Punjab Ajmal Cheema was given a clean chit in the Kashana shelter home case on Saturday by the Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT).CMIT Chairman Dr Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui said an investigation was held to ascertain whether claims made by the former superintendent of Kashana Lahore, Afshan Latif, were true.

In the report forwarded to the chief minister, Dr Raheel said Latif's accusations are baseless as no evidence was found to back her claims.In a series of videos she posted on social media earlier this month, Latif alleged that the facility was being used by the influential minister to sexually abuse minor girls.

Latif had filed a complaint to her department against the Director-General of Kashana, Afshan Kiran Imtiaz.

The complaint stated that Imtiaz was pressuring Latif to marry underage girls to high-ranking officials.

She accused Cheema of being complicit in the offence.The CMIT stated in the report that no proof was found that underage girls were abused or sent anywhere. Dr Raheel further said that Latif had made several accusations which were probed by the CMIT.

According to the inspection team's chairman, the allegations did not prove to be true.Latif had filed a petition at the Lahore High Court (LHC) in which she asked for the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the scandal.Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the allegations and ordered an investigation to ascertain whether the charges against Cheema and senior ministers of the Punjab Government were true.

