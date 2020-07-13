Kashani reviewed ongoing uplift schemes of Gwadar Port Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Gwadar Port Authority's Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani on Monday chaired a meeting to review ongoing uplift projects under Gwadar Port Authority where various issues related to development projects were discussed and important suggestions have been presented in the meeting.

He also visited the site of Airport and East Bay Expressway and the camp office of Chinese company CCCC where he was given a detailed briefing on the construction of the expressway.

Naseer Khan Kashani inspected the ongoing development project of Expressway's various sections including Dhoria, Gazardan, and Baloch Ward.

He said that the Gwadar Fish Harbor has been provided an alternative space proposed by the fishermen for repairing fishing boats saying that in this regard, the special directives was also issued regarding alternative route for the construction of Dhoria Bridge.

On the occasion, the Chairman also urged the Chinese Company CCC to come forward and work in various sectors for the welfare of the people of Gwadar.