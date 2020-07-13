UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashani Reviewed Ongoing Uplift Schemes Of Gwadar Port Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Kashani reviewed ongoing uplift schemes of Gwadar Port Authority

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Gwadar Port Authority's Chairman Naseer Khan Kashani on Monday chaired a meeting to review ongoing uplift projects under Gwadar Port Authority where various issues related to development projects were discussed and important suggestions have been presented in the meeting.

He also visited the site of Airport and East Bay Expressway and the camp office of Chinese company CCCC where he was given a detailed briefing on the construction of the expressway.

Naseer Khan Kashani inspected the ongoing development project of Expressway's various sections including Dhoria, Gazardan, and Baloch Ward.

He said that the Gwadar Fish Harbor has been provided an alternative space proposed by the fishermen for repairing fishing boats saying that in this regard, the special directives was also issued regarding alternative route for the construction of Dhoria Bridge.

On the occasion, the Chairman also urged the Chinese Company CCC to come forward and work in various sectors for the welfare of the people of Gwadar.

Related Topics

China Company Gwadar SITE Airport

Recent Stories

UAE, South Korea present effective crisis manageme ..

20 minutes ago

GCC Secretary-General condemns Houthi attacks on c ..

2 hours ago

Coalition refers &#039;targeted operation&#039; re ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,852 new COVID-19 cases, 20 ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Public Policy Development Guide for ..

3 hours ago

OIC condemns Houthi attacks on civilians in Saudi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.