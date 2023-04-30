UrduPoint.com

Kashgar To Gwadar Railway Infrastructure To Play Key Role In Uplifting Of Areas: Qadir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Kashgar to Gwadar Railway infrastructure to play key role in uplifting of areas: Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources Senator Abdul Qadir on Sunday said that about 1,860 km long railway line has been planned from Kashgar to Gwadar to connect Balochistan with the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

This project was proposed on the occasion of the inauguration of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Program in 2014, he added.

In a statement issued here, he said that China has confirmed the implementation of this project and the allocation of budget for it, this project would be completed at a cost of 58 billion Dollars saying that this project of the railway line was actually a part of the grand project of restoring the old Silk Road.

He said this project could prove to be helpful in reducing dependence on the traditional routes of Western countries, adding this project would prove to be multi-purpose including commercially integrating various regions of the world saying that this railway project between Pakistan and China was very attractive for international investors.

Apart from freight vehicles, the system of passenger trains will also be explained.

Pakistan will have to ensure the completion of this grand project with a watchful eye, he maintained.

He said that this railway infrastructure would prove to be a very effective corridor for China, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and Western countries.

