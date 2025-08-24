Kashif Ashfaq nominated for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Former Chief Executive Officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has been nominated for the prestigious Tamgha-i-Imtiaz civil award in recognition of his outstanding contributions across multiple fields.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq’s services in public welfare, philanthropy, the Pakistan Furniture Council, and industrial development have earned him this honor. During his tenure at FIEDMC, he spearheaded the establishment of modern, state-of-the-art Special Economic Zones (SEZs), which are now playing a pivotal role in driving Pakistan’s industrial growth and attracting foreign investment.

His vision and leadership not only opened new avenues of employment but also enhanced the country’s exports by equipping industrialists with world-class infrastructure.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mian Kashif Ashfaq is widely admired for his philanthropy. He has generously supported educational, health, and social welfare initiatives, including the establishment of advanced cardiac and liver centers at Toba Tek Singh for underprivileged communities, while also contributing regular donations to Akhuwat Foundation projects.

His nomination for the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz stands as due recognition of his tireless efforts, national service, and commitment to the betterment of society.