Kashif, Qureshi take oath as Mayor, Deputy Mayor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :The candidates of Pakistan Peoples' Party Kashif Shoro and Saghir Qureshi who were elected unopposed as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, took the oath of their respective posts on Monday.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon administered oath from Kashir Shoro and Saghir Qureshi at a simple but impressive ceremony held at Hyderabad Club which was attended among others by Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan.