Kashif Rashid to be new DS Railways Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways has transferred railways divisional superintendent (DS) Lahore and now Kashif Rashid Yusfani of grade 19 will be new DS Lahore

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, Kashif was earlier working as a deputy DS Sukkur.

Traffic Specialist CPEC Lahore Hamdan Nazir (Grade 19) has been transferred to Sukkur as deputy DS, while Deputy DS Lahore Tariq Anwar Sipra (grade 19) has been transferred as Traffic Specialist CPEC Lahore and M Jamshed Aslam (Grade 19) has been posted as deputy DS Passengers Karachi.