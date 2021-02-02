Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, son are baseless

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq says that they have not run away as we personally called the ambulance.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2021) Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq has rejected allegations against her husband and son regarding road accident that claimed four lives in Islamabad.

Kashmala Tariq who was traveling in the same vehicle said that they were traveling together but they did not run from the spot.

However, she said that allegations of crushing four people to death against her husband and son were baseless.

"We called the ambulance. Driver was driving the vehicle and it went out of control," said Kashmala Tariq.

Police on Tuesday booked Azlan Khan, the son of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq, for crushing four friends to death through speeding land Cruiser at Srinagar Highway in Islamabad.

Police said that Azlan Khan was on the driving seat when the horrific accident took place which claimed four friends. According to some reports, Kashmala Tariq and her husband Waqas Khan both were also there inside the vehicle.

The accident took place in Sector G11 signal.

The latest reports said that Waqas Khan was arrested by the police so far.

The speeding out-of-control Land Cruiser WX-077 first hit a Mehran car and then a motorcycle. Four friends who were in Mehran car were badly injured and later succeeded into their wounds in the hospital. The victims belonged to Mansehra.

“Waqas Khan, the owner of Best Western Hotel was in the present along with his wife Kashmala Tariq’s son Azlan inside the vehicle when the accident occurred,” said Superintendent Police (SP) Sarfraz Virk Tariq’s son Azlan Khan that killed the people on the highway.

He said that Waqas Khan received wounds on his face after the accident and reportedly went to a hospital.

“The suspected vehicle was taken into custody,” he added.

According to Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Anis, Amir Shakeel, Farooq and Haider Ali. Traffic Police told media that CCTV footages were being collected to ascertain the details about the vehicle. There are reports that both Kashmala Tariq and Waqas Khan were present there inside the vehicle but they managed to escape from the scene.