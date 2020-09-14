Kashmala Tariq stresses 'media awareness' about federal ombudsman role

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against harassment of women at the workplaces Kashmala Tariq Monday stressed the need for raising more awareness about the office of Federal ombudsman who was providing speedy easy justice to the Public complaints in a short period of time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against harassment of women at the workplaces Kashmala Tariq Monday stressed the need for raising more awareness about the office of Federal ombudsman who was providing speedy easy justice to the Public complaints in a short period of time.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the first priority of the ombudsman was to provide speedy and cost-free justice to the people at their doorstep, adding, there is dire need to launch more print and digital media drives to sensitize the people on the ombudsman's role for quick resolution of complaints.

She said that the ombudsman had also created various awareness by holding seminars and press conferences that had led to increase in the registration of cases.

She hailed that the credit goes to the present government who was taking keen interests in providing the maximum relief to the public complaints registered with ombudsman, adding, President Arif Alvi was personally monitoring the cases and strengthening the institution.

She said he is amending the existing laws relating to the institution of ombudsman in order to ensure expeditious relief to the masses in resolving their grievances.

Kashmala said the institution of ombudsmen played vital role in addressing the complaints of the people against administrative injustices and present government has been introducing a system where women can get their property rights equally.

She highlighted federal ombudsmen is also enhancing its outreach to remote areas of the country where people through video linkages can easily registered their complained, adding, first time in the judicial history of Pakistan the Ombudsman hearing of complaints through video and audio linkages introduced.

She also urged the media to launch a campaign aiming to create awareness among people about the role of Ombudsmen in providing swift relief to the people.

Replying a Query related to recent Motorway incident, she said Law minister should passed a bill related to women sexual harrasment and culprits should be punished according to laws and it was our collective responsibility to come forward and registered the complaints regarding any mishap happened around their neighborhood.