Kashmala Tariq ties knot with businessman Waqas Khan  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) Former lawmaker Kashmala Tariq tied knot with businessman Waqas Khan, the reports said on Monday.

Prominent personalities including the politicians attended the wedding ceremony.

Kashmala Tariq who is currently serving as Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces was looking adorable on her wedding day.

Waqas Khan is a prominent businessman who owns the Best Western Hotel in the federal capital.

Last week, Dholki ceremony was organized by close friends of Kashmala Tariq in Lahore.