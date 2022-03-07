UrduPoint.com

Kashmala Urges Women Parliamentarians To Work For Protection Of Women Inheritance Rights

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Kashmala urges women parliamentarians to work for protection of women inheritance rights

Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women, Kashmala Tariq on Monday said women were facing most of the problems in the country due to lack of property and inheritance rights and implementation of existing legislation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women, Kashmala Tariq on Monday said women were facing most of the problems in the country due to lack of property and inheritance rights and implementation of existing legislation.

While talking to media persons after a meeting with speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at KP Assembly she urged women parliamentarians to raise voice for protection of women rights especially inheritance rights.

Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Provincial Ombudsperson Rakhshanda Naz and women parliamentarians were present on the occasion.

Kashmala Tariq said women were being harassed at workplace but the victims remained silent, adding, such people should be highlighted and action should be taken against them.

She said if a person was blackmailing a female on social media, it would also be considered harassment.

Kashmala Tariq said women should be included in decision making at every forum including executives for incorporation of their opinion in policies.

She said women's inheritance laws were passed in KP and other provinces must follow it. She said if a female employee felt insecure at workplace, she could contact the office of ombudsman for protection against harassment of women without hesitation to get justice.

Kashmala said federal and provincial ombudsmen were working together to resolve the problems confronted by women in the country. According to law, women issues should be resolved within two months which was commendable, she added.

Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani appreciated the work of Ombudsman and ensured full support of the provincial assembly.

He said islam had given fully right to women and parliamentarians were responsible to make legislations in this regard.

He said women had been given public representation in KP Assembly and a women caucus was fully operational in the province to resolve women problems.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Social Media Women Media Employment

Recent Stories

BMW company organises heavy bike rally

BMW company organises heavy bike rally

2 seconds ago
 Sanjrani decides to hold grand ceremony on Silver ..

Sanjrani decides to hold grand ceremony on Silver Jubilee of Upper House

3 seconds ago
 Homage paid to recently retired Additional IGP Sou ..

Homage paid to recently retired Additional IGP South Punjab Zafar Iqbal

5 seconds ago
 Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap ..

Woman crushed to death, two injured in road mishap

6 seconds ago
 Golden day for Canada at Winter Paralympics

Golden day for Canada at Winter Paralympics

8 seconds ago
 Workshop on 'early detection of young-onset psycho ..

Workshop on 'early detection of young-onset psychosis' ended

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>