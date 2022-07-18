Kashmir Accession Day to express resolve for continued indigenous freedom struggle

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The Kashmiris on Tuesday will express their resolve against the oppressive Indian state and remember their commitment to continue their struggle till Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan on the Kashmir Accession Day.

The Kashmir Accession Day to Pakistan is intended to highlight the Kashmiris resolve for their indigenous freedom struggle against the oppressive Indian state.

The Accession Resolution stated that "The convention of Muslim conference has reached the conclusion that geographical conditions, 80 percent Muslim population, important rivers of Punjab passing through the state, language, cultural, ethnic and economic relations and contiguity of the state with Pakistan make it imperative to merge with Pakistan".

Following Maharaj's announcement, the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) revolted. The Hindu Maharaj decided to seek India's help and India landed its forces on October 27, 1947 on the pretext of so-called Accession Deal.

The volunteers from Pakistan also moved to Kashmir to save their Muslim brethren from the wrath of Indian occupational forces. As a result parts of the Kashmir region known as Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) were liberated.

The UNSC resolutions numbered 47, 51, 80, 96, 98,122 and 126 decided that the final disposition of the state of J&K "will be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the UN.

The promises of a referendum allowing Kashmiris to decide the territory's fate, made by then Indian PM Jawaharial Nehru in 1947, have been buried and replaced by a new and baseless narrative that "Kashmir is an integral part of India". The narrative has been completely rejected by the Kashmiri people.

The Kashmir Accession to Pakistan resolution of 19 July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

The people of Kashmir rejected India's illegal occupation and started a liberation movement and recovered a vast area from Indian clutches now known as AJK.

Sensing defeat to its forces, India approached the UNSC to seek help of the World Body. India promised before the UN to resolve the dispute by providing people their basic right of self-determination but later backed away from their commitments.

The worst king of Indian state terrorism in IOJK during past seven decades and the ongoing wave of Hindu extremism stand testimony to the fact that the Kashmiris decision of accession with Pakistan was justified.

This resolution is still valid and continues to establish the fact that the Kashmir's have spiritual, social, political and cultural links with Pakistan and they want to be the part of this country.

Annexation by revoking article 370 and proceeding to change the demographics of IIOJK will still not impact the resolution as it reflects the sentiments of the people of the land.

Upon leaving, the British decided to divide the sub-continent on the basic of population affinity and geographical contiguity. The Muslim majority of J&K wanted to accede to Pakistan. Its Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh announced to keep the state independent against the popular sentiments.

On July 19, 1947 genuine Kashmiri leadership unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan at the Sardar Ibrahim Khan's residence in Srinagar.

Every year, the Kashmiris observe 19th Jul as Accession to Pakistan Day to reaffirm their commitment that they will continue their struggle till Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.

Political rights of Kashmiris are not safe either. After revoking Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, the Modi government is trying to redraw the electoral map.

The 'delimitation exercise' could be used to fulfil BJP's ambition of installing a Hindu chief minister in the Muslim majority region or leave a Kashmiri chief minister completely at the mercy of Jammu votes.

Denial of fundamental rights to Kashmiris has prompted home-grown armed struggle against Indian oppression.