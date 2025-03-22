Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit-Baltistan Ministry unveils development initiatives, strategic vision

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday unveiled its strategic vision to empower the regions of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit-Baltistan through self-governance, economic development and responsive political systems.

According to report issued here by Ministry of AJK & Gilgit-Baltistan, the ministry's strategic vision focuses on assisting local governments in building institutions that foster sustainable development and responsive political systems. Currently, it is involved in policy planning and coordination with the governments of AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan, addressing critical issues such as the Kashmir dispute, state property settlements and development initiatives.

Key events have been organized to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue including Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, Youm-e-Istahsal on August 5, and Black Day on October 27. These observances featured rallies, special prayers and public tributes, engaging communities across the region.

In education, the Ministry has helped around 160 students from AJ&K gain admission to medical universities in Pakistan and has provided scholarships to deserving candidates. Additionally, the Ministry has collaborated closely with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to facilitate recruitment processes and ensure the release of wheat at subsidized rates.

The report highlights various developmental initiatives, including infrastructure projects like the Diamer Bhasha Dam and solar power initiatives. The establishment of a Mountaineering Institute in Shigar aims to boost adventure tourism and skill development in the region.

Financially, the Ministry has increased urban property rents in Lahore by 25%, generating an annual rental demand of Rs. 60.949 million. It has also recovered Rs. 31.752 million in long-standing arrears and retrieved 271 kanal of government land from illegal occupants, securing valuable state assets.

The Ministry is also making strides in policy and legislative developments, including the merger of the SAFRON Division with the Ministry and the closure of the J&K Refugees Rehabilitation Organization.

Stakeholder feedback has been largely positive, with many praising the Ministry's efforts in resolving tariff issues and facilitating development projects.

The Ministry continues to work with various stakeholders to enhance educational and developmental programs for AJ&K and Gilgit-Baltistan.