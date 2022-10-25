Kashmir Airline a landmark development; will promote tourism: PM Tanveer

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, terming the inauguration of the Kashmir Airline a 'landmark development', said that the launch of airline service in AJK would go a long way to promote tourism in the region

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Oct, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, terming the inauguration of the Kashmir Airline a 'landmark development', said that the launch of airline service in AJK would go a long way to promote tourism in the region.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Kashmir Airline and other projects organised by the MTBC, the AJK premier said that the decision to hold local bodies elections and starting an airline service in the AJK were his government's flagship projects which would have far-reaching impacts on the region's economy and its politics.

He said that local body elections would help solve the problems of the masses adding that work on Mirpur Dry Port project, which had been in limbo for 32 years, was resumed with an initial cost of one billion rupees.

"None of the past governments in AJK could do what his incumbent government did in a short span of time", Tanveer said, adding that he felt a sense of contentment by increasing Zakat funds and monthly subsistence allowances for Kashmiri migrants.

He said that Rs 10 billion were allocated for the settlement of refugees on a permanent basis and for the construction of cemented houses.

He said that serving humanity and resolving problems of the people was the top priority of his government.

Appreciating the MTBC owner for his services to the people of the region, he said that Mahmoodul Haq's efforts were highly commendable. Assuring his government's full support to the MTBC chief, the AJK prime minister said, "The services of MTBC Chairman Mahmoodul Haq in IT and tourism are unprecedented." "Kashmir Airline is a great initiative. It will certainly promote tourism that besides generating an economy will provide employment opportunities to the youth," he added.

"With the promotion of tourism, the unemployed youth of the state will be given an opportunity to earn livelihoods in a dignified manner. A strategy has been prepared for providing dignified employment to women. More than 6,000 women will be provided employment through TEVTA and other institutions", he said.

The ceremony was addressed by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi. Others present on the occasion included MTBC MD Shaukat Ali, Director of Kashmir Airline Ashraf, MD of Tourism Project Syed Abdul Rehman, Principal of Head Start Nazanin Murtaza and Director of Public Relations Zartif Badshah.