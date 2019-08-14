UrduPoint.com
Kashmir An Incomplete Agenda Of Subcontinent's Partition: Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Kashmir an incomplete agenda of subcontinent's partition: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that Kashmir was an incomplete agenda of partition of Indo-Pakistan subcontinent that cannot be completed until Kashmiris gained their right to self determination.

In her special message on Independence Day, Firdous Ashiq said government and people of Pakistan decided to observe their independence celebrations in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

She said Pakistan would continue to support Kashmir on moral, political and diplomatic fronts.

Dr. Firdous said that today was the opportunity to implement Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's commitment that must be shown through their actions and deeds.

She added that Pakistanis feel the blood of Kashmiris on to their hearts and that was the reason we, as a nation, needed to celebrate August 14 with zeal and fervor more than ever.

She said the day of Kashmir's freedom was not far off and people of Kashmir would celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm soon.

Special Advisor appealed that today there should be no political discourse or agenda other than Kashmir Issue and Pakistanis should raise their voice to make it reach to internationals forums as a united power.

