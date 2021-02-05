Kashmir: an integral part of Pakistan, says Khayal Kastro

The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was an integral part of Pakistan, and Pakistani nation would continue its support to Kashmiri brethren till their freedom

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was an integral part of Pakistan, and Pakistani nation would continue its support to Kashmiri brethren till their freedom.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro while addressing a rally staged under the aegis of Markazi Ulema Council to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Friday.

He said that Kashmiri people were striving for their independence whereas Indian army was oppressing their voice but they should realize that no force in this world can deprive the Kashmiri people of their basic human right of independence for a long time.

He said that consideration of Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council was an acknowledgment of this important issue at the international level. He asked the international forces to intervene in Kashmir issue and play their active role for freedom of Kashmiri people.

Chairman Central Ulema Council Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi said that the Security Council had also expressed concern over curfew and human rights violations in IIOJK to ensure implementation of UN resolutions. Human rights organizations and the international community should take notice of human rights' violations in Kashmir and stop the Modi government from humiliating and torturing humanity.

The rally started from Jame Masjid Gol Ghulam Muhammad Abad and the participants holding banners and placards also chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and against Indian aggression in IIOJK.

Hafiz Maqbool Ahmad, Maulana Azam Farooq, Maulana Abid Farooq, Muhammad Amir Maqbool, Qari Karam Dad Huzaifa, Muhammad Arshad Qasmi, Maulana Naeem Talha, Qari Saqib Aziz, Qari Nasir Farooqi, Qari Ismaeel Raheemi, Maulana Ismaeel Qasmi, Abdul Waheed Khaliq Ramay and members of Central Ulema Council of Pakistan also present on the occasion.