UrduPoint.com

Kashmir An Integral Part Of Pakistan; Says Mushaal Mullick

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Kashmir an integral part of Pakistan; says Mushaal Mullick

Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Pakistan are an integral part and can never be separated from each other

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ):Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organization, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and Pakistan are an integral part and can never be separated from each other.

Mushaal, the wife of incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, in her statement in connection with March 23 'Pakistan Day' said that 'Kashmir is the Jugular Vein of Pakistan' and people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right of self-determination, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Mushaal said that the Kashmir issue is an unfinished agenda of the partition of Indian subcontinent and Two-Nation Theory is still valid for the solution of the Kashmir dispute.

She said that durable peace and stability in South Asia are contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

She also pointed out ongoing human rights violations due to which the supremacist Indian forces made life hell for Kashmiri people, as they crossed all limits of barbarism and inhuman acts.

Mushaal added that ironically the human rights organisations and world powers adopted a callous approach toward the brewing human crisis in the IIOJK and did not take any action against Hindutva regime.

The Chairperson stated that inhuman forces neither spared Kashmiri leaders nor women and children, as they subjected to their brutalities all and sundry with their planned nefarious plan to spread fear in the valley to silence the dissenting voices but no such policy of barbarity worked rather it further fanned the fire.

She urged the UN and OIC to play their proactive role to resolve the Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of the people of the valley.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire World United Nations Pakistan Day Wife Jammu March Women All From Asia OIC

Recent Stories

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russi ..

Poland Wants EU to Prolong Sanctions Against Russia Once a Year - Foreign Minist ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spiri ..

Pakistan day observed with national zeal and spirit in Dera, Tank

4 minutes ago
 Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power ..

Russia Hopes to Sign Contract With China on Power of Siberia 2 Before 2024 - Nov ..

4 minutes ago
 IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Ar ..

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Netanyahu of Crisis in Army Over Judicial Reform - Repo ..

4 minutes ago
 Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create a ..

Traffic Police launches 'Warning Book' to create awareness

4 minutes ago
 Classes will be started in District Public School ..

Classes will be started in District Public School Attock in April

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.