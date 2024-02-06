Kashmir An Integral Part Pakistan: Rabita Forum
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Speakers at an event organized by Rabita Forum International on the eve of "Kashmir Solidarity Day" reiterated Kashmir's significance as an unfinished agenda of the 1947 partition and an integral part of Pakistan.
They emphasized that the letter "K" in Pakistan symbolizes Kashmir, highlighting its intrinsic connection to the nation. "Despite this, the right to self-determination for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir remains unresolved in South Asia, with the United Nations resolutions supporting their cause yet to be realized."
RFI Chairman Nusrat Mirza, along with senior faculty members such as Prof. Dr. Talat Ayesha Wizarat from IBA and Prof. Dr. Samar Sultana from Karachi University's Political Science Department, and former director of Quaid-e-Azam academy Razi Haider, addressed the event.
The speakers condemned India's attempts to alter the demographics of Kashmir by revoking its special status and allowing non-Kashmiris to acquire property rights in the occupied region.
They highlighted the enduring struggle of the Kashmiri people against Indian oppression over the past eight decades, expressing confidence that their resilience would ultimately lead to the realization of their right to self-determination.
Reaffirming Pakistan's principled stance, the speakers emphasized the need for the Kashmir dispute to be resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and in compliance with the UN resolutions.
