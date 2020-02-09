Kashmir an international dispute: Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :International Relations Experts Sunday said Islamabad had clear stance that Kashmir was an international dispute, which should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Pakistan had always supported Kashmir cause diplomatically and morally, while Pakistan was committed to highlight Kashmir issue at international front, they said while talking in a Radio program.

An International Relations Expert Dr. Huma Baqai said it was diplomatic victory of Pakistan that the world has now started taking notice of Indian occupied Kashmir's worsening situation.

She said Modi regime has failed to control situation in the held valley. India has become a declining state under the leadership of Modi. BJP is habitual of using bashing Pakistan card for its political survival.

Modi has committed a blunder by revoking article 370 and internationalized the Kashmir issue. International media has exposed India for committing worst human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir, she added.

While Dr. A. Z Hilali said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of people of Kashmir at the international front.

The people of Kashmir have been rendering matchless sacrifices for the last seven decades.

The incumbent government has effectively sensitized the world community regarding the worsening situation in Indian occupied Kashmir, he lauded.

He said they believed that Kashmir was an unresolved agenda of participation between two nuclear states. Pakistan has exposed Hindutva fundamental ideology effectively.

Modi has converted the whole occupied valley into the largest prison of the world. BJP is following the footsteps of Hitler. A Defense Analyst Lt Gen Retd Naeem Khalid Lodhi also said Pakistan has pursued a very effective diplomacy to raise the issue of Kashmir at international forums.

He said it is high time to convince the world community to arrange visit of international and neutral observers to monitor the actual situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is a pre-planned agenda of the Modi government to alter demography of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan was ready to apply any option for resolution of Kashmir dispute. The US tilt towards India is for its strategic interests; however, the US administration also realizes the significance of Pakistan in the regional affairs.