ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition plan of the subcontinent that could only be completed with granting of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris.

Dr Firdous, in her special message on Independence Day, said the government and the people of Pakistan decided to observe the day expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

She said Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris on moral, political and diplomatic fronts.

Dr Firdous said today was an opportunity for the nation to implement Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's commitment through its actions and deeds.

Pakistanis felt pain in their hearts over spilling of the Kashmiris' blood and that was the reason "we, as a nation, need to celebrate August 14 with more zeal and fervour than ever."She said the day of Kashmir's freedom was not too far and the Kashmiris would celebrate the Independence Day with full enthusiasm soon.

The special assistant said today there should be no political discourse or agenda other than the Kashmir Issue and Pakistanis should raise their voice as a united power for the Kashmiris to make it heard at the internationals forums.