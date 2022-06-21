UrduPoint.com

Kashmir And Gilgit Baltistan Budget Revised: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan budget revised: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday said that the budgetary allocations for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been revised as per the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira Tuesday said that the budgetary allocations for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been revised as per the directives of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

"The Planning and Finance Divisions have revised the budgetary allocations for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and made enhancements to meet their demands and completion of the developmental projects", Kaira said while speaking at a press conference along with the Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal.

A meeting was held with the stakeholders from Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in this regard.

The federal minister said that the impression was being created that the federal government has made a cut in the budget of Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir where Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf is in power which he conveyed to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif after which he took notice of it.

Kaira said that the present government realizes that Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are lagging behind in development and have lack of resources and would continue taking all possible steps to improve the living standards of people of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

"We will continue to give preference to the progress and development of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan not only at par with the rest of the country but even more than that", he said.

The broad based and consensus based government took difficult decisions of increasing petrol and electricity prices owing to the ineffective policies of the previous government but also imposing taxes on the rich class, transferring ultimate relief to the masses.

"Our basic aim is to bridge the gap between rich and poor through transferring relief from rich to poor which is one of the basic responsibilities of the present coalition government", he said.

Kaira also condemned the killing of ten to twelve innocent civilians in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) during the last three days.

He said that a new wave of violence is being imposed on the people of Kashmir again however all such tactics of India cannot defeat the courage of Kashmiri brothers and sisters and God willing they will achieve their goal of independence.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Ahsan Iqbal Poor Budget Qamar Zaman Kaira Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Progress Independence God All From Government

Recent Stories

Two hardcore criminals held

Two hardcore criminals held

5 minutes ago
 RCCI appreciates fixed tax regime for small trader ..

RCCI appreciates fixed tax regime for small traders

5 minutes ago
 Amendments in National Accountability Act same as ..

Amendments in National Accountability Act same as proposed by PTI: Azam Nazeer

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Taekwondo team off to Korea to participat ..

Pakistan Taekwondo team off to Korea to participate in Asian championship

5 minutes ago
 IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker ..

IG FC Balochistan awards cash prize to oil tanker driver for saving lives

40 minutes ago
 Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims co ..

Week-long nutrition awareness camp for pilgrims concludes

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.