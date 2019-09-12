Kashmir became an international issue: NA Speaker

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Thursday said Kashmir had become an international issue and without resolving it permanent peace was not possible.

During a meeting with former prime minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan , he said Pakistan was exposing before the world the oppression unleashed by India against the unarmed people of Kashmir.

He said he would lead a parliamentary delegation to Turkey and Belgrade next month and attend a conference to inform the world about the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan will not leave the Kashmiris alone and people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers, he added.

He said the Kashmiri people had remained steadfast despite the unending curfew imposed by India in the Occupied valley.

The Speaker said the world should take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir, adding Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris.