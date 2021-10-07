Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris: Basharat Saleem

Central Deputy Secretary General (Welfare Wing) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Basharat Saleem said on Thursday that being the vibrant Ambassador of the people of Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the true ugly face of Indian Prime Minister Modi in Kashmir before the external world

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 07 (APP):Central Deputy Secretary General (Welfare Wing) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Basharat Saleem said on Thursday that being the vibrant Ambassador of the people of Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the true ugly face of Indian Prime Minister Modi in Kashmir before the external world.

Talking to media in British city of Nottingham this morning, he said that in a short span of time, the government of Pakistan, under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, internationalized Kashmir issue unveiling the nefarious designs of Modi which he unleashed against the people of Kashmir since August 05, 2019 sinister move of scrapping special status of the internationally-recognized disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state, says a message reaching and released to media here Thursday afternoon.

The Kashmiri leader said while paying rich tributes to the freedom loving people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir "Kashmir belong to Kashmiris and the ordinary chains, guns and the stock of arms could not suppress their mental approach towards freedom".

Pakistan, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would take every step to represent all wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Basharat Saleem thanked the entire Pakistani nation and the government of Pakistan for always standing and siding with the Jammu and Kashmiri people in their just and principled struggle for securing their internationally-acknowledged and committed right to self determination.

"The present government was moving the Kashmir cause ahead under the highly capable leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan � since he was performing as the vibrant ambassador of the people of Jammu and Kashmir", he said adding that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan entire nation including the people of Jammu and Kashmir were moving ahead the national narrative on the national Kashmir cause.

"The unprecedented demonstration of full solidarity by the entire nation under the leadership of Imran Khan on Kashmir solidarity day every year on Feb. 5 was ample proof of this fact", he underlined.

Paying rich tributes to valiant freedom-loving people of Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir, Basharat Saleem said that since the brave sons of the soil enlighten the liberation movement through shedding their blood for the noble cause, the recent land slide victory of PTI in general elections in Azad Jammu & Kashmir under the leadership of the PTI's Supremo and Prime Minister Imran Khan, was an unequivocal message to the Kashmiri brethren and sisters that they were not alone in these hours of trial and the people and the government of Pakistan always stood united with their struggle for freedom of the homeland from long Indian yoke and they will soon embrace with the blessing of liberation during the PTI regime in Pakistan and AJK, he added.

Lauding the firmness of the valiant Kashmiris, Basharat said that the valiant sons of the soil have shaken the basis of Modi � since despite all sort of state terrorism and violence and suppressive means, the Indian occupational forces could not quell the spirit of freedom of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Modi had totally failed in suppressing the Kashmiris spirit and stand of freedom despite all possible coercive tactics and would face the same fate in future till Kashmir was liberated from her yoke, she said.

The Kashmiri leader recalled that the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave sacrifices from generation to generation and continuing the same so far for the liberation from Indian clutches since they constantly stood on their firm and bold stance.

Saleem underlined that over 0.9 million people of Kashmir were lying in the continual siege of the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of occupied Jammu Kashmir for over past two years since August 05, 2019 it was enjoined upon the peace, human rights and freedom-loving world to get the Indian reign of state terrorism and violence ended in the unlawfully occupied state.

"Since the mindset of Hindutva and RSS ideology was being maneuvered to be strengthened and promoted in India by the incumbent hardliner rulers, it was enjoined upon the world to take immediate notice of the so called secular India and its nefarious acts of suppressing Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom", he further said.

Concluding, the PTI leader said that since Prime Minister Imran Khan always stood united with the Kashmiris as leaden wall, the popularly-elected PTI-led government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would give a fresh impetus to the freedom struggle and infuse and renew courage to the Kashmiris to continue their struggle till it reach to its logical end.