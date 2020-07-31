UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Belongs To People Of Kashmir : Dr. Jaipal Chhabria

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:50 PM

Member National Commission for Minorities Dr. Jaipal Chhabria on Friday said Kashmir belonged to the people of Kashmir and they should get all democratic and human rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Member National Commission for Minorities Dr. Jaipal Chhabria on Friday said Kashmir belonged to the people of Kashmir and they should get all democratic and human rights.

Talking to APP, he demanded that all arrested Kashmiris should be released.

All imposed sanctions should be lifted and United Nations Resolutions be implemented, he added.

He said all the democratic demands of Kashmiris should be accepted.

He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

