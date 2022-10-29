Kashmir Black Day event held at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

Kashmir Black Day was observed at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing to mark India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir that started on October 27, 1947, and continues to this day, and to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in various United Nations Security Council resolutions

The components of the program included: Messages by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan reiterating Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause; a photo-exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK); and a song specially released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan for this occasion.

Addressing the audience, Pakistan's Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque spoke at length about the brutal oppression faced by the people of IIOJK for the last 75 years and paid rich tribute to their valiant struggle.

He reiterated the unflinching support of all Pakistani institutions to the Kashmir cause, and reaffirmed the resolve for continued support to the people of Kashmir.

Later in his address, the ambassador extended thanks to the Government of China for their its principled position and continued support of the Kashmir cause, focusing on the need to resolve the dispute in line with UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions.