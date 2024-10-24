Kashmir Black Day: Indian Forces' continued oppression root cause of indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and in world would observe October 27 as black day.

The 77 years ago on this day, India without any legal justification, had forcibly invaded the Muslims dominated state of Jammu and Kashmir in share violation of Indo-Pak partition plan by depriving its people of all rights, liberties and independence.

Breaking all records of persistent human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and state terrorism in IIOJK, the India’s apartheid regime had deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of all civil, economic, constitutional and political rights as well as liberties besides autonomous status on August 5, 2019, making life nightmare for millions of innocent Kashmiris.

"The unending repression, human rights abuses and organized Indian state terrorism that started from an illegal invasion at Srinagar on October 27, 1947, were further intensified after the fascist Modi Govt had unlawfully revoked the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on August 5, 2019", said Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP on Thursday.

Following abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019, the fascist Modi Govt had made millions of oppressed Kashmiris hostage at gun point in IIOJ&K where life became a nightmare especially children and women, he added.

He said that India went against several passed UN Security Council resolutions after abolishing the special status of IIOJK which was major dispute between Pakistan and India, saying it was the responsibility of UNSC members to grant rights of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League told APP that October 27 would be observed as the blackest day by people of Kashmir.

He said people of Azad Kashmir would stage big protest rallies and demonstrations on October 27 to condemn the long illegal occupation of IIOJK by the India.

"After August 5 illegal actions, Indian occupation forces had killed innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters, put Kashmiri leadership behind bars, imposed clampdown on media and used rape as weapon of war,” he said.

Even the mass rituals and funeral of great Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Gillani was not allowed and his body was forcefully snatched from the bereaved family and buried at night.

Similarly, great hurriat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik was jailed for life in a fake case in a bid to silence his strong voice for Kashmir's freedom and terrorize other Kashmir leadership.

Despite the brutal killing of freedom fighter Burhan Wani and others Kashmiris leadership in a fake encounter, he said India has failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in IIOJK.

The Kashmir leader claimed over six million illegal domicile certificates of IIOJK have been provided to Hindus in a bid to bring about demographic change there.

The gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed Kashmiris, extra judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children have exposed India’s ugly secular face, he said.

The Kashmir leader while referring to the September 2021’s Pakistani dossier said about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Since 1989, he said over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

Mushtaq Ahmed said an excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps further testified Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

“October 27, 1947 and August 5, 2019 are the blackest days in the history of Kashmir as on these days, India had made deep-rooted conspiracy to rob Kashmiris of their history, language and ethno-cultural identity,” said Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman International Relations Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said the Indian occupation forces’ continued oppression, human rights abuses and unleashed terror at IIOJK were one of the root causes of an indigenous freedom movement in the held valley that was virtually turned into the world’s largest jail in modern history after August 5, 2019 illegal act.

“India can’t change IIOJK autonomous status unilaterally in the wake of UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The Indian Govt’s illegal acts of August 5, 2019 were neither endorsed by the UNSC nor by any foreign country, and the Hinduvata regime was now repenting after internationalizing the Kashmir dispute that put peace in South Asia at stake,” he said.

Professor Dr AH Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department, University of Peshawar said that strategic stability has been threatened by India as it continues to receive abundant supply of conventional and non conventional weapons that put the peace of South Asia at stake.

He said the unprecedented increase in India's military budget and expenditures in recent years have characterized the global security landscape as grim.

"The Indian Govt has always escaped from meaningful dialogue on Kashmir and never reciprocated positively to the Govt of Pakistan dialogue offer."

Hussain Khateeb, member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Gillani Group) said the burning of mosques, houses and shops belonging to Muslims at BJP-led Tripura state by Hindutvta groups of RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal had exposed Modi’s tyranny against minorities.

He said mosques in Krishnagar, Dharmangar, Panisagar, Chandrapure were vandalized by the saffron-wearing youth in planned attacks on the Muslims population.

Former ambassador Manzoorul Haq said that the illegal occupation of Kashmir valley by India had negated multiple articles of the 30 fundamental human rights of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) drafted by representatives from all the regions of the world including India on December 10, 1948 that subsequently adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"This declaration was applied to all the signatory members of the UN including India and restrained them from all kinds of abuses, exploitation, maltreatment and violence besides violation of any fundamental rights protected in UDHR.

Ambassador Manzoor said India’s October 27, 1947, and August 5, 2019, illegal acts was a complete violation of international human rights laws including 4th Geneva Convention and UN Security Resolutions.

“Modi Govt went against several passed UN Security Council’s resolutions after revoking the IIOJK’s special status and it was responsibility of the international community including world powers to press the Hinduvata regime to immediately go back to pre August 5, 2019, status of IIOJK and give right of self determination to oppressed Kashmiris inevitable for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.”

The experts regretted the failure of UNSC in implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir and Palestine.

He said international community should look beyond trade and business interests and step forward with collective action to stop genocide of oppressed Kashmiris besides pressurize Modi government to reverse all its illegal actions of August 5, 2019, and give right of self determination to them like that of East Taimur as per the UN Security Council’s Resolutions imperative for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

They said the road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and another war on this lingering issue would prove disastrous for the entire region and its negative repercussions would go beyond borders.

The experts praised the bold stand adopted by the government of Pakistan for highlighting the atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK during his landmark address at United General Assembly.

They said the freedom struggle in IIOJK has entered into an important phase and the day was near when people of the held valley would get freedom from Indian yoke.