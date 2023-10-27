Kashmir Black Day marks in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Kashmir Black Day was marked on Friday in Sukkur to condemn the Indian illegal occupation of Kashmir and to reaffirm Pakistan’s unvacillating support for the just cause of the Kashmiris.

A solidarity walk was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar, wherein a large number of people, including public officials, lawyers, and civil society, participated.

The participants were carrying placards and banners inscribed with anti-Indian slogans. They were holding Kashmiri and Pakistani flags too.

Speakers paid tribute to Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination and supreme sacrifices by their three generations, who braved the 76 years of illegal Indian occupation.

They said that the world's' mother on the issue is highly deplorable. Addressing the participants, the deputy commissioner highlighted the significance of this day, noting that 76 years ago, Indian security forces landed in Srinagar to illegally occupy the territory and subjugate the people of Jammu and Kashmir in clear violation of international law and humanitarian norms.