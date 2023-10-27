Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Observed

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Kashmir Black Day observed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Kashmir Black day was observed across the district here on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this connection, the district administration had arranged a rally which started from Zila Council and the participants holding banners and placards marched on various roads up to Kutchehry Bazaar Chowk.

They chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir and vowed to continue their support for Kashmir independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that it was sheer violence of human rights to keep deprived Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement and said that Pakistani nation stood with their Kashmir brethren for their freedom.

He said that October 27 was a Black Day in the history of Indian Held Kashmir when the India illegally occupied the valley and practised all modes of cruelty and barbarism on innocent Kashmiri people.

